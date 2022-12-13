Russia’s elite is splitting, as was predicted after the withdrawal from the Kharkiv region in September, and as it began to take shape after the withdrawal from Kherson in November in another phase of the war with Ukraine. “Members of the ruling elite are split between relatively realists who are calling for a tactical pause in the fighting to rethink the country’s goals and those who are instead lining up for a ruthless escalation at any price. The predicted schism is taking shape,” Stanovaya writes, heard founding analyst of R.Politik in a contribution for Carnegie, specifying that never before, in any of Putin’s dangerous adventures, from the persecution of the historical oligarchs, Georgia, Crimea and Donbass, reform of the Constitution, decimation of the opposition, even the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, no one had flinched.

“Putin is absent from this nascent debate. His function as leader is eroding because he continues to talk about a special military operation without clarifying what the objectives are”, adds the analyst, denouncing that Putin is “a weak figure for both factions “, precisely because it does not clarify what begins to appear to everyone as “a fall into the abyss”.

And this is not a rift along the traditional fault line of power in Russia, namely between technocrats and siloviki. The two powerful exponents of the second faction, Igor Sechin and Sergei Chemezov are pragmatic and do not advocate victory at any cost, since they have something to lose. On the opposite side are Evgheny Prigozhin and Ramzan Kadyrov, the Kovalchuk brothers (Bank Rossiya). Right now, they are the ones Putin listens to the most. However, the outcome of the battle is far from obvious. And it will determine, concludes Stanovaya, not only the outcome of the war but also that of Russia.