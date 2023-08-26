Russia | The American journalist complained about the continuation of his pretrial detention in a Moscow prison

Evan Gerschkovich’s two previous requests to suspend pretrial detention have been denied.

26.8. 17:26

About spying accused US journalist Evan Gershkovich has complained about the extension of his pretrial detention in Moscow’s Lefortovo prison, the Russian state-owned news agency Tass reported, according to the Reuters news agency, on Saturday.

The Russian court continued Gershkovich’s pretrial detention in June.

According to the Tassi news agency, the Moscow court acknowledged that it had received a complaint from Gershkovich’s defense lawyers.

Economic magazine Gershkovich, a reporter for The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), was arrested on March 29 in Yekaterinburg, Russia. The Russian security service FSB arrested the journalist on suspicion of espionage.

Gershkovich could receive up to 20 years in prison on espionage charges. No date has been set for his trial, and on Thursday his pretrial detention in Lefortovo prison was extended by three months. Pre-trial detention ends on November 30.

Gershkovich has already asked for the pretrial detention to be suspended twice, in April and June. Both requests have been rejected.

United States has demanded Gershkovich’s release and many Western parties have condemned the journalist’s imprisonment.

The United States says Russia is using Gershkovich to engage in “hostage diplomacy” at a time when Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine has soured relations between Russia and the United States.

The US administration considers the accusation against Gershkovich false. The United States has demanded that Russia release both Gershkovich and this compatriot by Paul Wheelan. Former US Navy SEAL Paul Wheelan was convicted in Russia of espionage in 2020. Like Gershkovich, Wheelan also denies the espionage charges.