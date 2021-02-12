Russia The alleged war veteran did not take part in the Navalny trial in Moscow

A surprise witness registered as the perpetrator of last summer’s crime report at the defamation court.

Litigation Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalnyitä against continued on Friday in a Moscow court without a war veteran Ignat Artjomenkoa. Navalnyi is accused of insulting the honor of 94-year-old Artyomenko in a social media comment last summer.

Artyomenko was present at the start of the defamation trial a week ago, but his testimony was dropped due to the veteran’s poor condition. With this item, Artyomenko justified his absence from Navalny’s “bad behavior”, say the pro-opposition TV channel Dozen and the State News Agency Ria Novosti.

The prosecutor later clarified that the veteran was concerned not only about Navalny’s behavior but also about his own safety because of the corona epidemic.

At trial revealed that its better for Artyomenko than for his grandson Igor Kolesnikov did not report a defamation last summer.

At noon marched to court previously unknown witness, born in 1959 Alexei Lukin. He said he made a criminal report, reports BBC’s Russian language service.

According to Lukin’s witness statement, in his Twitter comment, Navalnyi had called the people who appeared in the propaganda video “traitors” and also meant veteran Artyomenko, which the witness found offensive.

Friday the session did not begin in a particularly cheerful manner. Navalnyi and his lawyer demanded a judge Vera Akimovan due to the bias of the judge. The judge interrupted Navalny three times and each time asked him to state his position on the change of judge.

“You make up for your bad knowledge of criminal law by repeating it like a parrot,” Navalnyi replied. The judge, for his part, threatened to remove the accused from the hall for misconduct but failed to carry out the threat.

Defamation charge concerns a comment posted by Navlny on Twitter and its Telegram channel last June. He criticized the fact sheet on the RT television channel propagating the president Vladimir Putin in favor of a constitutional amendment allowing for further periods. In addition to several public figures, the video also featured veteran Artyomenko.

“That’s the gentlemen,” Navlnyi wrote. “I have to say that the team of paid lickers so far looks weak. Now look at those witches, they are ashamed of the whole country. Traitors, no conscience. ”

Navalnyi was sentenced on Tuesday last week to two years and eight months in absolute prison when his conditional fraud conviction handed down in 2014 was made unconditional. The accused of defamation is promised fines.