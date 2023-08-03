Russia | The airline suspended flights to Moscow

Turkmenistan Airlines made the announcement on Wednesday.

Turkmenistan the flagship airline does not fly to Moscow from the country’s capital Ashgabat for the time being, says CNN. The company announced the suspension of flights on Wednesday.

The matter was announced after several drone attacks have been carried out on Moscow.

– The decision was made after a flight safety risk assessment, Turkmenistan Airlines stated in its press release.

However, the company does not suspend all Russian flights, but continues flights to the city of Kazan.

According to CNN, Russia said Ukraine attempted a drone attack on Moscow last Tuesday.

Ukraine has not confirmed that it is behind the attacks.