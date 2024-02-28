Russia praised this Wednesday (28) the position of the majority of Latin American countries in relation to Moscow's policies, in a context that it called the West's “aggressive campaign” against the Kremlin.

“The vast majority of Latin American countries pursue a balanced foreign policy in the context of an unprecedented aggressive campaign launched by the Anglo-Saxons against Russia,” said the head of the Russian Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, in an interview with the newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta .

Patrushev, who is touring Cuba and Nicaragua, claimed that Moscow's cooperation with Latin American countries has historically been multifaceted and mutually advantageous.

“Together with our colleagues, we discussed in detail the issues of the joint fight against terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking, the prospects for implementing a series of economic projects, as well as other issues of mutual interest,” he highlighted.

The head of the Russian Security Council reinforced that the development of friendly ties with Latin America and the Caribbean “remains one of the main priorities” of Moscow's foreign policy.

Patrushev's trip to Cuba and Nicaragua follows a visit to the region by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

In addition to Moscow's ties with the three left-wing dictatorships in the region (Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela), Russia maintains relations with Bolivia and is part of the BRICS, alongside Brazil.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva caused outrage last year when he said that both Ukraine and Russia were responsible for the war in the first country and when he said that Vladimir Putin, who has an arrest warrant against him from the International Criminal Court (ICC), did not he would be arrested if he came to Brazil this year for the G20 summit. Afterwards, the PT member discussed both issues.

Last week, Lula received Lavrov, who came to the country for the G20 foreign ministers' meeting. (With EFE Agency)