Russian president follows the launch by video: test takes place as Russian troops intensify attacks on eastern Ukraine| Photo: EFE/EPA/MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/KREMLIN

Russia on Wednesday tested a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile, an action that President Vladimir Putin said could make Moscow’s enemies “think twice”, just as Russian troops intensified attacks in the east. from Ukraine.

According to information from the state agency Sputnik, the fixed-based intercontinental ballistic missile Sarmat was fired from the Arkhangelsk region, northwest Russia, and “the objectives of the launch were achieved in their entirety”, according to a statement from the Ministry of Defense.

“The calculated characteristics were confirmed at all stages of its flight. The training warheads arrived at the programmed area in the Kura polygon on the Kamchatka peninsula,” the folder added.

Each missile can carry up to 15 nuclear warheads. Putin had announced the development of the Sarmat in 2018, and the decision to test it now appears to be a message to Ukraine and the countries that have helped Kiev with arms shipments.

By videoconference, Putin praised the test and said the Sarmat “has no analogues in the world, and it won’t for a long time.”

“This truly unique weapon will strengthen the combat capabilities of our armed forces, reliably guarantee Russia’s security from external threats, and force those who in the heat of frantic and aggressive rhetoric are trying to threaten our country to think twice.” Russian president.