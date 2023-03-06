A Russian submarine hits a target in the Sea of ​​Japan more than 1000km away with a super missile

A Russian submarine launched a missile from cruise Kalibr from the Sea of ​​Japan: it was an exercise and the missile hit a land target more than a thousand kilometers away.

The Russian Defense Ministry, which announced the exercises on Friday, released a video, according to reports Reuterswhere you see the missile getting out of the water and then hitting a target at a training area in Russia’s eastern Khabarovsk region.

