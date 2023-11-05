Russia successfully tested an intercontinental ballistic missile, the Bulava, launched this Sunday (5) by its new strategic nuclear submarine, the Imperator Alexander III, as reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The missile was launched from the White Sea, on the northern coast of Russia, and hit a target 5,500 km away, on the Kamchatka peninsula, in the country’s Far East.

In a statement, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that “the firing of a ballistic missile is the final element of state tests, after which a decision will be made to accept the cruiser into the Navy.”

The Imperator Alexander III is the seventh nuclear submarine of the Russian 955 Borei (Arctic Wind) project and the fourth of the modern Borei-A variant, according to Russian sources.

In NATO, they are known as Dolgoruky, after the first submarine of that class, the Yuri Dolgoruky, ushered in the new generation of nuclear submarines launched by Russia since the Cold War.

Each Borei-A submarine can carry up to 16 Bulava missiles, 12 meters long and with a range of around 8,000 km each. The Federation of American Scientists says the Bulava missiles are designed to carry up to six nuclear warheads weighing up to 150 kilotons.

If detonated, the total payload of a single submarine would be equivalent to 960 explosions of the bomb that devastated Hiroshima, the first nuclear warhead to be used in war, in 1945.

Atomic Testing Week

The Russian launch was the first successful in a series of tests that four of the five countries with atomic arsenals that make up the UN Security Council planned for early November.

The US inaugurated the tests and failed to launch the Minuteman-3 missile that was fired from land silos at the Vandenberg base, in California, on Wednesday (1st). The missile had to be destroyed over the ocean after a failure in its guidance system.

China is also expected to carry out a test this Sunday, although there are fewer details, as reported by the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo. The country is not very transparent about the launches it carries out, which generates speculation.

Americans and Russians, on the other hand, even to avoid misunderstandings, usually disclose the details of their tests.

France is expected to test a nuclear missile, which will be launched into the Atlantic Ocean from one of its atomic-powered submarines on Wednesday (8). Of the atomic powers that sit on the Security Council, only the United Kingdom will not carry out tests this week.

Israel, India, Pakistan and North Korea famously possess nuclear weapons, although they do not have permanent seats on the Council.