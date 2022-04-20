The Russian Defense Ministry announced the successful launch of the Sarmat ballistic missile from Plesetsk

At the state test cosmodrome Plesetsk in the Arkhangelsk region, a Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile was successfully launched from a silo launcher at 15:12, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.

“The launch tasks have been completed in full. The design characteristics have been confirmed at all stages of its flight, ”the ministry said. It is noted that this launch is the first in the program of state tests. After the tests are completed, the Sarmat will go into service with the Strategic Missile Forces.

The Ministry of Defense also said that at the moment, in the Uzhur missile formation in the Krasnoyarsk Territory, work is underway to prepare the lead missile regiment for re-equipment with a new missile system: the Sarmat will replace the Voevoda.

Related materials:

The new missile is capable of hitting targets at long ranges using a variety of flight paths. The characteristics of the Sarmat missile allow it to overcome any existing and future anti-missile defense systems, the Russian military department stressed.

Earlier, the head of the state corporation “Roscosmos” Dmitry Rogozin said that the strategic missile system “Sarmat” in the future will become the basis of Russia’s nuclear shield. He noted the “unique” range and rate of ascent of the rocket.