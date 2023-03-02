It was ”a terrorist attack”, with 2 dead, that carried out by alleged Ukrainian saboteurs in the Russian region of Bryansk. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing ”neo-Nazis and terrorists” of shooting at a civilian car. Speaking to participants in the Mentor’s School educational programme, Putin said: ”Today they committed another terrorist act, another crime. They entered the border area and opened fire on civilians. They saw that it was a civilian car, they saw that civilians were sitting there and that there were children and they opened fire on them”. Quoted by the Ria Novosti news agency, Putin added: “These people want to deprive us of historical memory, of our history, of our traditions and of our language”.
The governor of the Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomaz, said that a group of “Ukrainian saboteurs” carried out a raid on Russian territory: 2 deaths were recorded in the operation.
The reaction of the adviser to the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, Mykhailo Podolyak, was immediate: “The story of the Ukrainian sabotage group in the Russian Federation is a classic deliberate provocation. The Russian Federation wants to scare its people to justify the attack on another country and the growing poverty after a year of war. The partisan movement in the Russian Federation is getting stronger and more aggressive. Fear your partisans…”.
