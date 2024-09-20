Gulyaev spoke about the persecuted family of Viktor Ahn in South Korea

The family of six-time Olympic short track champion Viktor Ahn is being persecuted in South Korea. This is TASS said the head of the Russian Skating Union, Nikolai Gulyaev.

“To put it bluntly, they don’t like him there because he successfully played for the Russian national team,” Gulyaev said. He added that the Russian side still has ties with Ahn, but he asked not to invite him to work in the country.

Ahn received Russian citizenship in 2011. A three-time Olympic champion with the South Korean team, the athlete later won three more gold medals, this time defending the colors of the Russian flag. The athlete ended his career in 2020.

Russian athletes were banned from competing in tournaments under the auspices of the International Skating Union (ISU) in March 2022. The last major competition for domestic athletes was the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.