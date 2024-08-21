Russia | Telegram and Whatsapp upside down, authorities blame cyber attack

Russia|According to the Russian authorities, the background would have been a denial of service attack.

21.8. 18:24

in Russia messaging service Telegram and Whatsapp had a major outage on Wednesday, said Roskomnadzor, which oversees the country’s mass media. According to it, it was a cyber attack. The outage lasted about an hour.

Users of both platforms reported server connection issues around 2:00 p.m. local time.

The supervisory authority blamed the outage on a distributed denial-of-service attack targeting Russian telecom operators. In an attack, the normal operation of a website or service is disrupted or prevented by drowning it in unnecessary data traffic.

There were also problems with messaging services earlier in the week.

Human rights groups have accused Russian authorities of internet censorship and banning websites that provide independent information about the war in Ukraine.

Russia designated WhatsApp’s parent company Meta as an “extremist movement” in 2022 and has blocked access to Meta’s sites, Instagram and Facebook.

The authorities have also threatened to ban the popular video service YouTube.