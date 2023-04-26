Russia | Tass: Russia has taken over Fortum’s local assets

On Tuesday, Putin signed a decree according to which Russia can temporarily take over the assets of foreign companies in Russia.

According to the decree, assets would be taken over in situations where the assets of Russian companies would be taken over abroad.

This is reported by a Russian news agency Tass.

According to Tassi, the decree shows that Russia has already taken over Fortum’s local assets in Russia.