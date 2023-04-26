Wednesday, April 26, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Russia | Tass: Russia has taken over Fortum’s local assets

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 26, 2023
in World Europe
0
Russia | Tass: Russia has taken over Fortum’s local assets

On Tuesday, Putin signed a decree according to which Russia can temporarily take over the assets of foreign companies in Russia.

Russian president Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on Tuesday according to which Russia can temporarily take over the assets of foreign companies in Russia.

According to the decree, assets would be taken over in situations where the assets of Russian companies would be taken over abroad.

This is reported by a Russian news agency Tass.

According to Tassi, the decree shows that Russia has already taken over Fortum’s local assets in Russia.

#Russia #Tass #Russia #Fortums #local #assets

See also  Golf | Swedish golf star Henrik Stenson was fired as Ryder Cup captain
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result