Monday, July 29, 2024
Russia | Tass: Russia and China joint exercise in the Gulf of Finland

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 29, 2024
in World Europe
Russia | Tass: Russia and China joint exercise in the Gulf of Finland
Ships of the Russian and Chinese navies participated in the exercise.

Russian and Chinese naval vessels conducted a joint exercise in the Gulf of Finland, Russia’s state news agency Tass tells.

According to Tassi, the exercise took place at the training area of ​​the Russian Baltic Fleet’s naval base in Leningrad.

The Soobrazitelnyi corvette of the Russian Baltic Sea Fleet and the Jiaozuo warship of the Chinese Navy participated in the exercises.

It was reported earlier Central Finland.

