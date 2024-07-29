Russia | Tass: Russia and China joint exercise in the Gulf of Finland

Russia|Ships of the Russian and Chinese navies participated in the exercise.

Russian and Chinese naval vessels conducted a joint exercise in the Gulf of Finland, Russia’s state news agency Tass tells.

According to Tassi, the exercise took place at the training area of ​​the Russian Baltic Fleet’s naval base in Leningrad.

The Soobrazitelnyi corvette of the Russian Baltic Sea Fleet and the Jiaozuo warship of the Chinese Navy participated in the exercises.

