Russia | Tass: India also trained with Russia in the Gulf of Finland

The joint exercise between Russia and China was reported on Monday.

of India a naval ship has participated in a military exercise with Russia in the Gulf of Finland, reports the Russian state news agency Tass.

According to Tassi, the Soobrazitelnyi corvette of the Russian Baltic Sea Fleet and the Tabar frigate of the Indian Navy participated in the exercises.

Russian and Indian ships practiced, among other things, rescuing the crew of a ship in distress and searching for mines.

Tass said on Monday that the Chinese navy also conducted a joint exercise with Russia in the Gulf of Finland.