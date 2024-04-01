Russia | Tass: An explosion in a cafe in Voronezh, Russia

According to Reuters, the explosion took place in a Central Asian cafe. According to the police, no one was injured in the explosion.

in western Russia in Voronezh, there has been an explosion in a local cafe, Russian media reports.

Russian news agency Tass says that the explosion happened in a cafe on Lenininkatu. According to Tassi, the authorities of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Voronezh region are currently conducting an on-site investigation.

According to preliminary information, the explosion broke at least the windows, but according to the police, no one was injured in the situation.

According to the news agency Reuters, the cafe has a Central Asian theme.

in Russia authorities have stepped up anti-terror measures after the devastating concert attack in Moscow. The suspects are said to be of Tajik origin.

Died in the impact according to Russian media 144 people. The terrorist organization Isis-K, which is active in Central Asia and Afghanistan, has claimed to be the perpetrator.

The news is updated.