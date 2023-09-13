Home page politics

From: Maximilian Kurz

After apparently Russian attacks in the Black Sea, Estonia and Latvia are expanding their air defenses. Concern about further attacks is growing.

London – The United Kingdom suspects Russia of attacking a cargo ship. The attack was repelled by Ukrainian troops. Meanwhile, the Baltic states of Estonia and Latvia are acquiring a joint air defense system. Report on this, among others euronews and ntv.

According to British reports, a civilian cargo ship was attacked by Russian troops in the Black Sea. © IMAGO / ITAR-TASS

Röthenbach: Estonia and Latvia sign agreement

Estonia and Latvia concluded a contract to purchase a joint air defense system. The signing ceremony took place in Röthenbach in southern Germany. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius praised the accession of the two Baltic states to the ESSI (abbreviation for European Sky Shield Initiative). 19 European countries have already come together in the initiative to develop a ground-based air defense system.

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur told reporters: “This is by far the largest defense investment in Estonian history. We don’t see that every day.” “Russia’s barbaric war in Ukraine has shown that air defense is essential to protect the armed forces and critical infrastructure from attacks from the air.”

Black Sea: Attack on civilian freighter

Background: On August 24th, Russian armed forces allegedly tried to sink a cargo ship flying the Liberian flag in the port of Odessa. Several rocket attacks are said to have been carried out here. The Ukrainian military was reportedly able to successfully defeat the Kalibr missiles.

The British Foreign Office said on Monday (September 11): “Despite its failure, this attack is clear evidence of Russia’s repeated attempts to strangle the Ukrainian economy and its disregard for the lives of civilians and the interests of countries in Africa, Asia and the Middle East through Putin.”

Without a grain agreement: no protection on the Black Sea

Since the termination of the grain agreement, Russia has continued to make threatening gestures. The Russian military says it will target any ship in the Black Sea that comes from or is headed toward Ukraine. So far all ships have been able to reach their destination. However, the nervousness increases.

The Russian attacks are not limited to ships. Ports and grain silos were also attacked. “In just one month, Russia destroyed more than 270,000 tons of grain – enough to feed a million people for a year,” British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday. “Day after day, his actions (meaning Vladimir Putin) cause terrible suffering in Ukraine, violate the UN Charter, endanger Europe’s security and disrupt global energy and food supplies,” the prime minister said. (maku)