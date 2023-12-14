Agence France-Presse reporters in the city reported hearing two explosions in Kiev.

Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuri Ignat reported that several Russian missiles also targeted the town of Starokstyantinev (west), where a Ukrainian military air base is located.

The Khmelnytsky region, where Starokstyantinev is located, has been repeatedly targeted by Russian attacks during the war that has been going on for nearly two years.

Ignat said, “A missile hit the Khmelnitsky region,” without specifying whether the town itself or the base was bombed.

The air strikes came shortly after Putin concluded a four-hour press conference during which he pledged to ensure the “eradication of Nazism” and the “disarmament” of Ukraine, saying, “I am sure that victory will be ours.”

On Wednesday, 53 people were injured as a result of a Russian bombing of Kiev, which was the heaviest targeting the capital in months.