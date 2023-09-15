Home page politics

From: Christian Sturgeon

Germany is one of Kiev’s most important arms suppliers in the Ukraine war. Panzer General Freuding explains what the German weapon systems do.

Berlin – The weapons supplied by Germany are apparently being used with great success in the Ukraine war. “Our weapon systems are effective,” said Major General Christian Freuding in one interview the Bundeswehr. The head of the planning and command staff and head of the special staff for Ukraine in the Ministry of Defense made this clear using two examples in particular.

On the one hand, Freuding called the self-propelled howitzer 2000. The howitzer is the most modern artillery piece in the Bundeswehr and can hit targets 40 kilometers away. According to the tank general, it is quick to fight, but can also leave the position very quickly after the firefight. “That’s why it’s incredibly difficult for the Russians to fight – also because of its armor.”

A German self-propelled howitzer 2000 of the Ukrainian army fires on Russian positions on the front line near Bakhmut. © Efrem Lukatsky/AP/dpa

Russia has not yet been able to destroy the 2000 self-propelled howitzer

In fact, Ukraine can apparently fully rely on the artillery piece. “The Russian armed forces have not yet succeeded in destroying a self-propelled howitzer in 2000,” explained Freuding. This makes it clear: Although, according to Freuding, this is a preferred target (“top target”) for the Russians, all 14 self-propelled howitzers supplied by Germany are still intact and in use.

The Ukrainian military leadership keeps the exact locations of longer-range artillery systems such as the self-propelled howitzer 2000 a secret. However, the accurate artillery system is said to have fired during the recapture of territory in the Kharkiv area and was also used in the ongoing battles for Bakhmut. Based on the wear and tear on the weapons, one thing is certain: they were used intensively.

Iris-T SLM air defense system has “hit rate of almost 100 percent”

As a second example, the tank general cited the German Iris-T SLM air defense system, which has a “hit rate of almost 100 percent.” During his visit to Kiev, he even heard that there were anti-aircraft soldiers in Ukraine who named their daughters Iris. However, he doesn’t know whether that’s true; he hasn’t seen a baptism certificate either. But: “It’s at least a nice story and shows the tremendous appreciation that the Ukrainians have for our support.”

According to the manufacturer Diehl Defense, the Iris-T SLM air defense system provides protection against attacks by aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles and short-range ballistic missiles. The system can fire at targets up to 20 kilometers altitude and 40 kilometers range. A kind of protective shield is stretched over a surface. (cs)