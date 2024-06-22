At dawn on Saturday, Russia launched a new attack on energy infrastructure in western and southern Ukraine, according to what the Russian Ministry of Defense announced.

The ministry said that its forces “carried out a joint strike with long-range and high-precision weapons from the air and sea, as well as with drones, on Ukrainian energy facilities that produce weapons.”

The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed that it also targeted warehouses containing ammunition and “air-launched weapons provided by Western countries to the Ukrainian army.”

For its part, the Ukrainian Ministry of Energy reported that “damage was caused to Ukrynergo (National Electricity Company) facilities in the regions of Zaporizhia (south) and Lviv (west),” noting that two employees were transferred to the hospital after they were injured in Zaporizhia.

The ministry said that this massive attack was the “eighth” attack on Ukrainian electricity facilities in three months, which led to repeated power outages.

She added that air defenses shot down all of them except four.

The Ukrainian army announced that Russia launched 16 cruise missiles from land, sea and air, in addition to 13 attack drones, targeting energy infrastructure in several regions.

– Electricity crisis

The company “Ukrenergo” said that the power outage across the country will begin earlier than usual today, Saturday, and will extend until 21:00 GMT due to the damage caused by the attacks.

In Zaporizhya, bombing killed one civilian and destroyed residential buildings and infrastructure, according to the regional military administration.