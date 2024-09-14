The head of the Central Design Bureau of the Russian Federation Kuzyakin reported on the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ experiments with ammunition for FPV drones

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are experimenting with the production of combat units for FPV drones, reported TASS Dmitry Kuzyakin, CEO of the Center for Integrated Unmanned Solutions (CIUS). He explained that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are being pushed to experiment by the destruction of the country’s military-industrial complex (MIC), the shortage of Soviet weapons, and several other factors.

Kuzyakin pointed out that the Ukrainian Armed Forces rarely use Soviet-style ammunition, while Ukraine has established production of specialized ammunition for FPV use. “First, the Ukrainians no longer have a more or less functional military-industrial complex (…). The second reason is that specially designed and produced ammunition for FPV works more effectively than ordinary ammunition attached with ties, which were not originally intended for use in combination with FPV,” he said.

The head of the Central Design Bureau of the Russian Federation also reported that Ukraine is independently developing and producing FPV munitions for various tasks with special detonation systems, protection systems and striking elements.

Earlier it became known that the Armed Forces of Ukraine began using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) with a highly flammable substance such as thermite in the special military operation (SMO) zone. Such UAVs pose a serious threat due to dry weather, which allows the fire to quickly spread in different directions.