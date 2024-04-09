Russian Foreign Minister says the US has an “alliance policy” against Moscow and Beijing and talks about “guaranteeing the security” of the Asia-Pacific region

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow and China agreed to discuss ways to deepen security cooperation in Europe and Asia. The measure would be to counter US attempts to impose its will in the region. The statement was made after the Russian spoke with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

“We have talked a lot about the need to ensure security and stability in the Asia-Pacific region, where the US continues to pursue a policy of limited-member military and political alliances that are clearly directed against China and Russia.”, said Lavrov, quoted by the Russian agency Tass.

According to Lavrov, he and the Chinese foreign minister discussed “the prospects for creating a new security architecture in Europe and Asia as Euro-Atlantic mechanisms continue to decay and be destroyed”.

The United States sided with Ukraine in the conflict with Russia. Lavrov declared in February that “the realities of a multipolar world” are causing a “aggressive reaction” in the USA and other Western countries, which seek to maintain their “domain” and yours “hegemony”.

North Americans' relationship with China has been deteriorating since US President Joe Biden took office at the beginning of 2021. In a phone call with Biden earlier this month, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that the negative factors in the Asian country's relationship with the United States have grown.

Xi Jinping spoke by telephone in February with the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin. At the time, the Chinese leader said that countries should tighten “strategic coordination” to secure your interests. The 2 agreed to “intensify” cooperation on foreign policies in various organizations, such as the UN (United Nations) and Brics.