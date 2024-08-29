Ak Bars: Construction of two Project 23900 UDCs is on track

The construction of the universal landing ships (UDC) Ivan Rogov and Mitrofan Moskalenko of Project 23900 is proceeding according to plan. This was reported by Renat Mistakhov, CEO of the Ak Bars shipbuilding corporation TASS.

“The work on their construction is going according to plan. The main work now is completing the hull work, finishing work is underway – installing foundations, driving saturation. On the blocks [корпусов] “The application of primer and insulation begins. We are on schedule,” he said.

According to Mistakhov, the main task now is to check the drive saturation of the lead ship by the mock-up commission, with which the corporation begins work. Specialists will assess the correctness of the installation of the foundations and the conformity of the design with the ship’s equipment.

In March, the Korabel newspaper wrote that the Sevmash plant would hand over a set of bearings for the UDC Ivan Rogov of Project 23900, which is being built at the Zaliv shipyard. In parallel, the enterprise is working on components for the second UDC.