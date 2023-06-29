Russia talks about an attack on a place where Colombians were: it says that generals died

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
“Up to 20 foreign mercenaries and advisers” were also killed, the Russian Defense Ministry added.
Russia claimed responsibility Thursday that its forces killed two Ukrainian generals and about 50 officers in a shelling raid this week on the city of Kramatorsk, in eastern Ukraine.
“As a result of the June 27 shelling in Kramatorsk, two generals and about 50 officers of the Ukrainian army were killed,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement. “Up to 20 foreign mercenaries and advisors” they also died, the statement added.
The Russian Defense Ministry claimed it struck a “temporary deployment point” of the 56th mechanized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces.
Moscow talks about the attack on Tuesday in which Colombians were injured: the writer Héctor Abad, the former Peace Commissioner Sergio Jaramillo and the journalist Catalina Gómez.
Abad, Jaramillo and Gómez were, together with the Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina, in a very popular restaurant when a Russian missile attack hit the center of Kramatorsk.
According to the Ukrainian Police, 10 people have been killed and more than 60 injured in the missile attack carried out by Russian forces.
(Developing)
