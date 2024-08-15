Russia said on Thursday it would bolster its border defences, improve command and control and send in additional troops nearly 10 days after Ukraine launched an incursion into Russian territory.

Details of the surprise incursion into Russia came to light on August 6, when thousands of Ukrainian troops stormed Russia’s western border.

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said the General Staff had prepared a series of measures to defend the Russian border regions of Kursk, Bryansk and Belgorod, which cover an area the size of Portugal.

“First of all, we would like to improve the effectiveness of the command and control system in cooperation with law enforcement agencies,” Belousov told senior generals and officials from the Belgorod region.

Belousov, who was appointed defense minister in May, added that Russia was “allocating additional forces and funds” to ensure the safety and sanctity of Russian territory.

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov chairs a meeting of army commanders

Both the Russian and Ukrainian sides say they are making progress in the Kursk region, of which Kiev says it has taken control of at least 450 kilometres.

Russia said it had regained control of the Krupets residential area in Kursk.

Oleksandr Syrsky, commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, said his country had advanced 1.5 kilometers in the past 24 hours and had set up a military office to ensure order.

A source in the Ukrainian security service said that Ukraine had captured more than 100 Russian soldiers. Separately, a Ukrainian minister said that Kiev was working to create a buffer zone to protect its residents from any attack.