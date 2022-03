Barricades in the Ukrainian capital Kiev a month after the start of the war| Photo: EFE/EPA/NUNO VEIGA

Russian troops took over the town of Slavutych on Saturday, close to the Belarusian border, where Chernobyl workers live. The information comes from the governor of the Kiev region, Oleksandr Pavlyuk, according to Reuters.

According to local authority reports, Russian soldiers occupied the hospital and kidnapped the mayor of the city, which has 24,000 inhabitants. There is no information about the mayor’s release.

Slavutych is outside the so-called exclusion zone around Chernobyl. The city was built in 1986, shortly after the nuclear accident that same year, to house nuclear plant workers and their families, evacuated from the abandoned city of Pripyat.

Within a month of the invasion, Russia signaled it was reducing its military ambitions to focus on territory claimed by separatists in eastern Ukraine. However, intense fighting was reported in several places on Saturday.