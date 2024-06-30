Russia became chairman of the UN Security Council for a month from July 1
Russia has assumed the chairmanship of the United Nations (UN) Security Council for a month since July 1. The main topics for discussion will be the Middle East settlement, a new global “security equation,” and the UN’s cooperation with regional organizations — the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). This was reported by RIA News.
Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya told the agency that during the Russian Federation’s chairmanship she planned three main events. One of them is the debate on multilateral cooperation to build a more just and sustainable world order, which is scheduled to take place on July 16. On July 17, there will be an open debate on the issues of Middle East settlement. Security Council debates on cooperation between the UN and the CSTO, the CIS and the SCO are scheduled for July 19.
Earlier, Nebenzya said that the presence of UN representatives at the peace conference on Ukraine in Switzerland contradicts the organization’s charter. The UN was represented at the summit on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict by Rosemary DiCarlo, Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs.
