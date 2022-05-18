Home page politics

Of: Daniel Dillman

Split

The Azov Steelworks in Mariupol has fallen. Russia captures the city but suffers heavy casualties. The situation in the morning.

Azov Steel Plant fallen: Russia succeeds in Ukraine war a strategically important success.

Russia succeeds in Ukraine war a strategically important success. New tanks for the front: Moscow sends modern tanks to war with the Ukraine.

Moscow sends modern tanks to war with the Ukraine. The situation in the morning: All news about the Ukraine conflict from the night and a view of the day.

Kyiv – Russia has succeeded in conquering the Azov steelworks in Mariupol, which was hard fought in the Ukraine war. The remaining 260 Ukrainian soldiers were taken prisoner. This is reported by both the Ukrainian and the Russian side.

The fate of the Ukrainian prisoners of war remains unclear. president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday night (May 18) that international mediators would be used to rescue the soldiers from Russian captivity. Kyiv hopes for a later exchange for Russian prisoners of war. Moscow again initially left such a step open. Instead, the Kremlin released a video purporting to show the Ukrainians being captured, receiving medical treatment and the evacuation of the injured. A good 50 of the soldiers are said to be seriously wounded.

Ukraine News: Russia captures Azov Steel Plant in Mariupol

This ends the three-month struggle for the Azov steelworks. At times, up to 1,000 civilians and at least as many soldiers are said to have holed up there. With the conquest, Ukraine’s last resistance in Mariupol is likely to have been broken. In Kyiv there is now a fear that Russia could now destroy evidence of war crimes in the port city. “Murderers cover their tracks,” reads a statement released by the city’s deposed government shortly before it was captured by Russian troops.

Ukrainian troops in action against Russia. © Sergej Bobok/afp

Ukraine News: Russia sends new tanks to war after victory in Mariupol

While Russia celebrates a victory in Mariupol, the army of Wladimir Putin continue to suffer heavy casualties in eastern Ukraine. According to unconfirmed information, the air defense in particular continues to attack the attackers. In order to force victory in the Ukraine war, as in Mariupol, the military leadership is now sending the most modern tanks at its disposal to the front. A whole train full of T-90M tanks is said to be on its way to Ukraine. This is reported by the newspaper Izvestia. Accordingly, the tanks should come fresh from the Uralvagonzavod plant, the largest tank factory in the world. (dil/dpa)