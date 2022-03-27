In a corner of Schiphol is an airplane named after Leo Tolstoy, author of War and peace† And in that aircraft of the Russian airline Aeroflot, all the concerns in aviation come together. In any case, the financial problems of the international aircraft leasing companies, which can cost them billions of euros.

Sunday, February 27, 2022. There is little going on with the departure of the Airbus A320-200 to Düsseldorf from Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport. Russia invaded Ukraine three days earlier, but international air traffic continues. But during the flight it is announced that Germany is closing its airspace to Russian airlines.

Aeroflot has to swerve. Schiphol is not yet closed and at 1.55 pm the plane lands in Amsterdam† In the evening, the Netherlands also closes its airspace. The aircraft has been at Schiphol for a month now. And that could take a while.

The device, with the registration VP-BAC L. Tolstoy, is the only Russian aircraft in Amsterdam. But from Munich and Istanbul to Tashkent Dozens of aircraft belonging to Russian aviation companies are grounded due to the airspace closures associated with the sanctions against Russia. Aviation is also banned from exporting parts and financial services.

The latter ban causes the most stress. It means that companies that rent out planes to Russian airlines have to cancel these contracts. The deadline is today: March 28.

Russian airlines such as Aeroflot and cargo carrier AirBridgeCargo lease many of their aircraft. They mainly rent from Irish leasing companies such as AerCap and Avolon. But the ‘Amsterdam’ Aero-flot aircraft belongs to the Chinese CMB Financial Leasing, part of China Merchants Bank.

Leasing more popular

Leasing, rather than buying, aircraft has become so popular in the last fifty years that roughly half of all passenger aircraft in the world are now leased. Budget airlines do that more than traditional ones. In 2000, 25 percent of the international fleet was still leased, now 50 percent.

In the 1970s Irish businessman Tony Ryan, co-founder of budget airline Ryanair, started this rental. Ryan’s work, plus the favorable tax conditions in Ireland, made Dublin the center of aircraft leasing. Half of the market is in Irish hands.

AerCap is the market leader, especially after the acquisition of the lease branch of General Electric in 2021. The company would rent 152 devices to Russian customers, with a value of 2.1 billion euros, but it refuses to disclose anything about this. On March 30, AerCap . will publish financial numbers† Then it may provide more information about the financial damage caused by the war.

Leasing is popular: it provides flexibility. Anyone who starts an airline now rents a modern Boeing 737 or Airbus A320 for 400,000 euros per month and can start quickly. If things go well, you rent another one: with crew (‘wet lease’), or without (‘dry lease’). If things go bad, you don’t extend the contract. Possession turned out to be a concern, especially in the corona crisis.

cat over

Aviation analysts estimate that Russian airlines have about lease 515 aircraft from foreign parties: more than half of the fleet in Russia. Total value: 10 billion euros. And all those devices now have to go back to the landlord.

But the Kremlin is not thinking about this. It would virtually shut down domestic air traffic in Russia. Internationally, Russian airlines only fly with their own aircraft – for fear of confiscation of leased aircraft.

Since mid-March, Russia has been letting aircraft registered abroad en masse convert to a russian ‘license plate’† Theft, the leasing companies responded immediately. For example, the VP-BAC at Schiphol – Chinese property but registered in tax haven Bermuda – received the new code RA-73174† Owner CMB Financial Leasing does not want to comment on this development.

An unnamed leasing director told Reuters news agency that it feels like “an Irishman has been kidnapped to Russia and forced to become a Russian citizen.” On March 23 reported Russian Prime Minister Mishustin said that Russia has now converted half of its foreign aircraft to a Russian register.

This ‘catch-over’ is not just administrative. It’s against the international aviation rules and has major consequences. If authorities do not recognize the new registration, the aircraft is uninsured and there is a good chance that it will not be allowed to fly.

Rest is lost

Analyst Rob Morris van the British agency Ascend by Cirium recently estimated that 40 aircraft leased from international operators are ‘probably safe’. “The rest is probably lost.” Possible damage according to him: 7 billion euros.

Due to the sanctions, the devices also do not receive adequate maintenance. Leasing companies fear that parts of their devices will be demolished to use for other devices. This also happened in Iran during sanctions.

Who should pay for the billions of dollars in damage is a matter of debate. Leasing companies are insured, but it is still unclear whether the war and the ‘mass nationalization’ of Russia are covered. The European Commission previously said it was doing its best to mitigate the problems faced by leasing companies, but later also called it a business risk for the leasing companies. “Only lawyers will enjoy this for years to come,” said analyst Morris.

-100% Air traffic in Ukraine is not the only thing that has come to a standstill, there is also no longer flying in Moldova. Figures published Friday by Eurocontrol, the Brussels organization that manages the airspace, showed that traffic over Lithuania has also halved. In Poland, large parts of the airspace are closed to military flights. +2 hours Now that Russian airspace is closed to Western aircraft, airlines have to make detours through Asia. A flight from Helsinki to Seoul is therefore 2,150 nautical miles (4,000 km) longer than before the war, Eurocontrol calculated on Friday. From Amsterdam to Seoul, the flight is 2 hours longer. 3 China’s three largest airlines are allowed to cross Siberia to Europe. For example, Air China, China Southern Airlines and China Eastern Airlines have an unfair advantage, Western competitors complain. Chinese airlines have not paid overflight fees for Siberian routes for years. 189 Ukraine was regarded as a growth market for European airlines. In November 2021, Ryanair flew 189 times to destinations in the country, with Wizz Air there were 143 flights. A new aviation treaty signed by the EU and Ukraine in October should have given a new impetus to mutual traffic.