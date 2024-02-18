First modification: Last modification:
After weeks of intense battles, Ukrainian troops had to withdraw from Avdiivka due to exhaustion and a shortage of ammunition, despite having received support from the Third Assault Brigade. While Russian troops celebrate having control of the city, President Volodymyr Zelensky assures that he ordered the withdrawal to save as many lives as possible and insisted on the importance of US support to win the war.
