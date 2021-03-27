Faced with paralyzed traffic in the vital Suez Canal due to the gigantic ship aground since Tuesday, Russia does not waste time and exploits the supposed advantages of the “Northern Maritime Route” that develops in the Arctic.

Russian President Vladimir Putin turned this ambitious project into a strategic priority, and already installs mining, oil, gas and military infrastructures there.

The Kremlin maintains that the Arctic Route It will be a faster, cheaper, safer and more ecological alternative for the transport of goods. Although the plan has yet to prove its reliability.

The Moscow government took advantage of these days to show off the Arctic Route, while more than 300 ships waited this Saturday to cross the Suez Canal, in Egypt, vital for international trade, especially between Europe and Asia.

The passage was blocked since Tuesday, when the gigantic “Ever Given” connector port, operated by a Taiwanese company, ran aground and completely closed circulation. Some ships that transport food and other merchandise had to take another route, skirting Africa, longer and more expensive.

Others are waiting there, although experts working on the monumental operation estimate that it will take several days to remove the cargo ship, more than 220,000 tons and 400 meters long, equivalent to four soccer fields.

A Russian Air Force plane flies over the Arctic, in an image released by the Vladimir Putin government. Photo: AP

Alternative route

“The precedent of Suez shows the fragility of any route between Europe and Asia. In this situation, the Northern Maritime Route increases its importance, whose competitiveness grows year by year,” Vladimir Panov, specialist for the Arctic of the Russian nuclear agency, Rosatom.

Moscow is moving forward, as the Arctic recedes due to the effects of global warming, in the implementation of a trade route that safely connects Europe and Asia, to thus compete directly with the Suez Canal, which hosts 10% of the world’s maritime transport.

The blockade of the Egyptian road by a gigantic ship led Russian officials to highlight their Arctic ambitions, widely criticized by environmental defenders as an additional threat to the climate.

“The Suez Canal incident highlighted the need to continue developing alternative routes, starting with the Northern Maritime Route,” Nikolai Korshunov, head of international cooperation in the Arctic for the Russian Foreign Ministry, was quoted as saying by the Interfax press agency. .

Korshunov called to “reflect on the diversification of strategic sea lanes”, when the Arctic route, also called the Northeast Passage, is more difficult for navigation but shorter than Suez.

Although climate change makes the project more realistic, this is very expensive and not yet practicable for classic commercial boats.

But Russia, through its nuclear giant Rosatom, has a fleet of nuclear-powered icebreakers in charge of accompanying and helping ships to cross these areas.

If this route becomes the most widely used, this could revolutionize global freight transport by cutting the Asia-Europe journey by 15 days.

The Arctic sea route project is a strategic priority for the Vladimir Putin government. Photo: AP

The private group Novatek is one of the main players in this strategy since the start-up, at the end of 2017, of its gigantic liquefied natural gas (LNG) factory with the French Total in Sabetta (Yamal peninsula).

This winter, a new record was set: Novatek ships managed to travel this route without assistance in January.

In 2020, Chinese ships made eight round trips and transported 163,700 tons of goods, according to the RIA agency, which quotes Rosatom.

The total volume of cargo transportation along the Northern Sea Route was 32.97 million tons in 2020. About 1.5 million tons more than in 2019.

The Russian government has set a goal to increase the volume of traffic along that route to 80 million tonnes by 2024. LNG will rank first.

Nuclear submarines

This week, three nuclear missile-armed submarines they broke through thick ice and surfaced simultaneously in the Arctic Ocean for the first time in the history of the Russian Navy, Navy Commander-in-Chief Nikolai Yevmenov reported on Friday.

The submarines broke through a 1.5 meter thick ice sheet and ascended to the frozen sea surface at the same time in an area with a radius of 300 meters, Yevmenov reported.

The maneuver was part of the comprehensive expedition in the Arctic “Umka-2021” (polar bear) that the Russian Navy has carried out since March 20 in the archipelago of Francisco José’s Land.

More than 600 civilians and military personnel and some 200 pieces of military and special weapons and equipment are involved in the expedition, Yevmenov said.

Climate change

In principle, the movement of goods through the Arctic route is limited to the months that go from May to December due to the thickness of the ice, which can reach 4 meters, although climate change is playing in Russia’s favor.

As reported this week by the Russian Meteorological Institute, the summer of 2020 was the hottest in the north since 1951, that is, in 70 years.

The ice area was reduced in September last year to a record low of 26,000 square kilometers.

In an attempt to show that goods can also be transported at the height of the harsh Arctic winter, last February the icebreaker “50 Years of Victory” paved the way for a gas tanker to cover 2,449 nautical miles in less than two weeks. .

In fact, experts predict that the progressive thaw Due to the rise in temperatures, it will lead to the ocean being clear in summer within a few decades, which will make it possible to do without icebreakers for several months a year.

The Rosguidromet meteorological agency revealed in a report on Thursday that Russia recorded a heat record by 2020 and a historical setback of the summer ice floe on the northern sea route.

Compared to the 1980s, the ice area there is “5 to 7 times smaller,” the agency stressed, and “in 2020 the ice cover area in September hit a record low of 26,000 square km.”

But climate change is still a risk to Russian interests.

Melting permafrost threatens strategic infrastructures and can also release volumes of methane and carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, which can exacerbate climate change.

Natural disasters – fires, floods, arrival of invasive species – are also increasing.

Military ambitions

At the military level, Russia also shows ambitions vis-à-vis its North American and European neighbors in the region.

On Friday, Putin boasted of his navy, which conducts maneuvers with three submarines that simultaneously pierced the pack ice and then fired torpedoes.

The Russian president ordered “to continue complex arctic expeditions to study and develop the Great North with the aim of ensuring Russia’s military security.”

Source: AFP and EFE

CB