Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that the Russian army is taking the necessary measures after a drone attack on a Russian fuel export station.

Peskov accused Ukraine of attacking a gas station in the port of Ust-Luga on the Russian side of the Baltic Sea on Sunday, causing a major fire there.

A major fire broke out at a gas station belonging to Novatek, the largest exporter of natural gas in Russia, in the town located to the west, close to the Russian border with Estonia.

The station is more than 850 km away from Ukraine. Local authorities denied any casualties as a result of the fire that broke out on Sunday morning.

After the attack, the Russian company Novatek announced that it had temporarily suspended some operations at the station, in addition to “technological operations” in a nearby complex after a fire broke out.

Peskov said in today's press briefing that “the Ministry of Defense and air defense resources are taking all necessary measures to protect against such attacks.”

The Kremlin spokesman also accused Ukraine of bombing the city of Donetsk yesterday, Sunday, which left 27 people dead.

Last week, Kiev claimed responsibility for two more attacks on two Russian energy facilities, one of them in the Leningrad region, where the town of Ust-Luga is located.

Both Russia and Ukraine use drones loaded with explosives to strike targets in depth, away from the front lines, and their armed forces constantly claim responsibility for shooting down the other party’s drones over their territories.