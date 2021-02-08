Russia Sweden, Germany and Poland are deporting Russian diplomats

The deportations from EU countries are a response to Russia’s diplomatic deportations on Friday.

Swedish, Germany and Poland each deport one Russian diplomat. For example, the Swedish radio and news agencies Reuters and AFP, as well as the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, report on Twitter. The deportations are a response to Russia’s diplomatic deportations on Friday.

Russia ordered the expulsion of three diplomats among the EU High Representative Josep Borrellin visit. According to Russia, one Swedish, one German and one Polish diplomat would have taken part in an imprisoned opposition figure while working in Russia. Alexei Navalnyita supportive demonstrations.

The news is complete.