The movie “Holy Spider” or “Holy Spider”, by Iranian-Danish director Ali Abbasi, was among the competing works at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

The film, which began showing in Russia on May 11, is based on the true story of a veteran of the Iran-Iraq war who kills 16 prostitutes in the early 2000s in the Iranian city of Mashhad.

According to reports, the Russian Ministry of Culture withdrew its distribution license less than a week after it was shown, according to Agence France-Presse.

“The film was canceled in cinemas because it contains elements that are prohibited by Russian law,” the ministry said, without adding further details.

“Unfortunately, the news is true,” Anastasia Kruglyakova, the representative of the company that distributed the film, said in a statement, a copy of which was received by Agence France-Presse.

In 2022, Zaar Amir Ibrahimi won the Best Actress Award at the Cannes Film Festival for her role in the movie “The Sacred Spider”, in which she plays a journalist investigating the murders of prostitutes.

Iran protested to France after the Cannes Film Festival chose this film among the competing works, describing the decision as “bad and political.”

As for the director of “Sacred Spider”, he did not obtain permission to film the work in Iran and was forced to carry out the work in Jordan.