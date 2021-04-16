Russia announced the suspension of the navigation of foreign military and official ships in areas in the Crimea region until next October, which required a response from NATO.

Russia sent troops to the Crimea and launched naval exercises in the Black Sea.

“From April 24 at 21:00 to October 31 at 21:00, the passage of military ships and other official vessels in the territorial waters of the Russian Federation will be suspended,” the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Sailing Department said.

The three areas concerned with this decision are the western edge of Crimea, an area south of “Sevastopol” to “Gorzov”, and finally a “rectangular” area off the Kerch Peninsula near the “Oboksky” natural park.

This last region is the most controversial because it is close to the Kerch Strait, which connects the Black Sea to the Sea of ​​Azov, and is of great importance for Ukraine’s exports of grain and steel.

And the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) considered that Russia’s plans to close parts of the Black Sea would be “unjustified”, calling on Moscow to “guarantee free access to Ukrainian ports in the Sea of ​​Azov and allow freedom of navigation.”

A spokeswoman for the Secretary-General of NATO said in a statement that “(Russia’s) continued militarization of Crimea, the Black Sea and the Sea of ​​Azov constitute additional threats to the independence of Ukraine and undermines the stability of the border region.”