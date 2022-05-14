Supply was cut off after the Nordic country indicated it would like to join NATO

Russia suspended power supplies to Finland this Saturday (May 14, 2022). The information was confirmed to the Finnish operator Fingrid to CNN.

According to Fingrid’s senior vice president of power system operations, Reima Päivinen, the cut took place at 12:00 pm local time (7:00 am in Brasília). The operator had already advanced on Friday (May 13, 2022) that Russia would suspend energy supply due to possible payment problems.

Less than 10% of the energy consumed in Finland is Russian. THE DWFingrid operations manager Timo Kaukonen said the cut from Russia could be offset by more imports from Sweden and Norway.

The suspension comes 2 days after Finland announced that it will apply to join NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization). Sweden has also expressed interest in joining the organization.

In February, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that a possible entry by Finland into NATO “would have serious military and political repercussions”. The country shares about 1,300 km of border with Russia.

Sweden and Finland are not officially aligned militarily with NATO, but they maintain a partnership relationship, participating in exercises and exchanging information.