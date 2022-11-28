Russian diplomacy announced on Monday the suspension of the planned meeting between the Russians and the Americans to discuss the possible resumption of their inspections within the framework of the New Start nuclear disarmament treaty. A decision that caused immediate anger in Washington. “The session of the bilateral consultative commission on the Russian-American START treaty, initially scheduled in Cairo from November 29 to December 6, will not take place on the dates indicated,” the Moscow Foreign Ministry said, quoted by the TASS agency. “The event has been postponed to a later date,” he added, without offering further details.

The postponement, announced by Russia in a context of maximum tension with the West on the ninth month of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, sparked criticism from the US government. The Joe Biden Administration accused Moscow of having “unilaterally” suspended the talks that were scheduled to begin this Tuesday in Egypt.

As reported by a State Department spokesperson to CNN, Russia limited itself to informing the US side that it will be absent from the table and that, later on, it will propose a new date for these consultations. In this sense, the aforementioned spokesman stressed that Washington is “ready to reschedule this meeting as soon as possible,” considering that resuming the consultations is “a priority” to continue counting on the START agreement as an “instrument of stability.” From Russia, the Foreign Ministry has confirmed the suspension of the meeting, although it has not delved into the matter.

Strengthen “security”



Washington and Moscow announced in February 2021 the entry into force of a five-year extension of said treaty with the aim of strengthening “the national security of both countries” and ensuring “verifiable limits on intercontinental nuclear weapons.” The START treaty was signed in 1991 by the then leaders of the US and the Soviet Union, George HW Bush and Mikhail Gorbachev. In April 2010, the agreement was replaced by the New START treaty, signed by then Presidents Barack Obama and Dimitri Medvedev.

The head of the White House, Joe Biden, has shown himself willing to negotiate a new arms control framework to replace the current pact with Moscow, which expires in 2026 and whose last meeting of that commission dates back to October last year. The New START treaty is the latest bilateral nuclear agreement between the two countries. Signed in 2010, it limits the arsenals of the two powers to a maximum of 1,550 warheads each, that is, a reduction of about 30% compared to the previous limit set in 2002. New START also limits the number of launchers and heavy bombers to 800, which is still enough to destroy Earth multiple times.