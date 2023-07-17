The Russian decision was announced by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in a conference call with journalists, adding that Russia will return to the agreement after its demands are met.

“When the part of the Black Sea agreement related to Russia is implemented, Russia will immediately return to implementing the agreement,” Peskov said.

The agreement, which was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey last July, aims to alleviate the global food crisis by opening the door to safe export of Ukrainian grain that was prevented by the conflict.

A separate agreement facilitated the movement of Russian food and fertilizer amid Western sanctions.

It is noteworthy that Russia and Ukraine are major global suppliers of wheat, barley, sunflower oil and other affordable food products on which developing countries depend.

Russia has complained that restrictions on shipping and insurance have held up its exports of food and fertilizer, which are also important to the global food chain.

The agreement was renewed for 60 days in May amid Moscow’s backtracking.

In recent months, the amount of food being shipped and the number of ships leaving Ukraine have fallen, with Russia accused of limiting additional vessels capable of participating in grain transportation.

The war in Ukraine sent food commodity prices to record levels last year and contributed to a global food crisis also linked to the conflict and the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, drought and other weather factors.