MOSCOW – Russia’s state-owned natural gas company said Saturday it has suspended shipments to Latvia over contract violations.

In a brief statement, gas giant Gazprom said without elaborating that it had stopped shipments because Latvia breached “gas extraction conditions.”

Possibly the statement referred to the refusal to accede to Russia’s demand that gas be paid in rubles and not in other currencies.

Gazprom earlier cut off supplies to other European Union countries, including the Netherlands, Poland and Bulgaria, because they refused to pay in rubles.

At the moment the immediate consequences of the measure are unknown. Latvian media reported this week that the country had resumed buying gas from another supplier.

Following EU sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in March that “hostile foreign buyers” will have to cover their bills with Gazprom in rubles, not dollars or euros.

The Kremlin detailed that importers had to open an account in dollars or euros in Russia’s third largest bank, Gazprombank, and a second account in rubles.

The importer will cover the gas bill in euros or dollars and ask the bank to convert it to rubles.

We recommend you read:

Many countries refused to abide by that condition, saying the new payment system would put them in a position to violate the sanctions mandate.