Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Tuesday the suspension of his country’s compliance with Start III or New Start, last nuclear disarmament treaty still in force between Russia and the US.

(Also read: Putin sends a warning: “The West started the war, but Russia is invincible”)

Putin qualified that “Russia does not quit, but only suspends” compliance with the treaty on the reduction of strategic offensive arms that expires in 2026, for which he blamed the United States.

He advanced that “if the US conducts nuclear tests with a new type of strategic weapon, Russia will also carry out tests“of that class.

If the US conducts nuclear tests with a new type of strategic weapon, Russia will carry out tests as well.

“Of course, we will not be the first to do so (…). No one should harbor the dangerous illusion that strategic global parity can be destroyed,” he commented.

The Russian leader separated his decision from the current conflict in Ukraine and the West’s support for kyiv. He branded as “theater of the absurd” the statement in which NATO demanded that Russia comply with said treatyor, which includes inspections of its nuclear facilities.

🇷🇺 | NOW: President Putin blames Ukraine and the West: “They are to blame for the war, we are using force to stop it.”pic.twitter.com/fLoFTT1wi5 – Alert News 24 (@AlertaNews24) February 21, 2023

In this regard, he advocated that the Atlantic Alliance become part of the treaty, since, he recalled, Countries like the UK and France also have nuclear arsenals.

(Also: US considers Russian suspension of disarmament treaty “irresponsible)”

In November 2022 both countries were going to resume the strategic dialogue in Cairo, but Russia decided at the last minute to postpone it indefinitely due to Washington’s “unwillingness” to take Russian priorities into account.

The United States suspended the dialogue on arms control after Russia’s war intervention in Ukraine. Russia, in turn, informed Washington in August of its decision to ban US inspections. on site of its arsenal of nuclear weapons, alleging difficulties in doing the same in the US due to Western sanctions on overflight permits and granting of visas to Russian officials.

In February 2021, Putin and his American counterpart, Joe Biden, extended the last nuclear disarmament treaty between the two powers for five yearswhich had been signed in 2010.

What does the treaty include?

The New Start, which specifically includes an inspection system for arsenals, had to reduce the number of nuclear warheads by 30%, up to 1,550 per country.

Besides, limited the number of intercontinental ballistic missiles to 700that of those deployed in submarines and strategic bombers equipped for nuclear weapons.

(You may be interested in: Ukraine: chronicle of an announced war that is far from seeing an end)

It also reduced to 800 the number of intercontinental missile launchers, submarine ballistic missile launchers and nuclear-equipped strategic bombers, whether deployed or not.

What does NATO say?

The Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, assured this Tuesday that the suspension of Russia’s compliance with the New Start or Start III, the last nuclear disarmament treaty still in force between Moscow and the US, means that the control architecture of weapons has been “dismantled”.

“With today’s decision on the New Start, the entire gun control architecture has been dismantled“, declared the Norwegian politician at a press conference at the NATO headquarters together with the head of diplomacy of the European Union, Josep Borrell, and the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba.

EFE

More news

Putin sends warning: ‘The West started the war, but Russia is invincible’

The Pope confirms limitation of the Latin Mass and cases that he can authorizeUkraine: chronicle of an announced war that is far from seeing an end