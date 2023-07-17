Russia informed that it will not renew the agreement on grains from the Black Sea that will come to an end on July 18. Moscow affirms that the agreement does not respond to its interests, but it does not rule out returning to it if it changes and favors it more.

Russia declared on Monday, July 17, that the Black Sea grain export agreement has come to a de facto end and will not be renewed. Specifically, it will end on July 18.

“Russia has officially notified the Turkish and Ukrainian parties, as well as the UN secretariat, of its objection to the extension of the agreement,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the state news agency TASS. .

Russia signs that its interests are not sufficiently represented in the agreement.

According to Dmitri Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, “as soon as the one concerning Russia is satisfied, this country will immediately return to the agreement on grain.”

The Kremlin spokesman also explained that this decision had nothing to do with the Ukrainian attack on the Kerch bridge (Crimea) on Sunday night, in which at least 2 civilians were killed.

For its part, the Russian Union of Grain Exporters Rusgrain stated that its members plan to continue supplying Russian grain to their customers at competitive prices.

“Russia is the largest supplier of wheat to the world market (…). All contractual obligations of Russian grain exporters will be met,” he said.

The agreement was signed in Istanbul in July 2022 and has already been renewed twice. It allows Ukraine to export its grain through the Black Sea so it can be delivered to countries that depend on Ukrainian grain. In the last year, the agreement has made it possible to leave almost 33 million tons of grain from Ukrainian ports.

With Reuters and AFP

