Russian President Putin signed a law suspending Moscow’s participation in the START Treaty

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law suspending the country’s participation in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START). Document published on the official Internet portal of legal information.

The law officially came into force after publication. The decision on the possible resumption of Russia’s participation in the START treaty can be taken by the president.

It is envisaged that the Russian Federation will suspend the operation of the Treaty between the Russian Federation and the United States of America on measures for the further reduction and limitation of strategic offensive arms, signed in Prague on April 8, 2010 Vladimir Putin President of Russia

The suspension of Russia’s participation in the treaty became known during the announcement of Putin’s message to the Federal Assembly on February 21.

Now, through NATO representatives, in fact, they are putting forward an ultimatum – "you, Russia, carry out everything you agreed on, including the START treaty, and we will behave as we please"

Condition for the return of Russia

Prior to this, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the condition for Russia’s return to the START negotiations.

Of course, the conditions must somehow change, the conceptual approach of the countries of the collective West, led by the United States, must change in their understanding of our country’s concern for our own security, in understanding the thesis of its indivisibility Dmitry Peskov Kremlin official

He stressed that the security of one country cannot be ensured at the expense of the security of another.

Russia will continue to comply with restrictions

Moscow will continue to comply with the restrictions on its nuclear arsenal, which are provided for by the START, despite the suspension of its operation. About it says in the official statement of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

In order to maintain a sufficient degree of predictability and stability in the nuclear missile sphere, Russia intends to adhere to a responsible approach and will continue to strictly comply with the quantitative restrictions on strategic offensive arms stipulated by it within the life cycle of the Treaty.

It is also noted that Moscow intends to participate in the exchange of information regarding training launches of land-based and sea-based intercontinental ballistic missiles, based on an agreement for 1988.

US reaction

US Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control, Verification and Compliance in this area, Mallory Stewart, said that the suspension of Russia’s participation in the START will not force Washington to refuse assistance to Kyiv.

In fact, Moscow’s decision and its continued nuclear threats only highlight how important support for Ukraine remains for the United States and the world community. Mallory Stewart Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control

START, or START III, is a treaty between Russia and the United States that came into force in 2010. Under its terms, countries must reduce their nuclear arsenals to 700 intercontinental ballistic missiles, ballistic missiles on submarines and heavy bombers, 1,550 warheads and 800 deployed and non-deployed launchers.