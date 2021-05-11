First Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Yuri Averyanov suspected the United States of involving other countries in the creation of bioweapons. He told about this RIA News…

According to him, in recent years, the United States and its NATO allies have significantly intensified biological research in many countries of the world. “For each country, the United States develops individual work plans based on the needs of national bioprograms, primarily for military purposes,” said Averyanov.

He noted that such activities are carried out through the “rigid imposition” of the programs “Global Partnership for the Non-Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction”, bilateral programs “Joint Biological Commitments” and “Joint Threat Reduction”.

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that the United States should provide the international community with information about the experiments being carried out in military biological laboratories in Ukraine and in Fort Detrick. According to him, Washington has created 16 biological laboratories just on the borders of Russia. Zhao Lijian stressed that the United States has repeatedly been suspected of developing biological weapons in these places.