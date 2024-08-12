Pushkov: The most incompetent US Deputy Prime Minister Harris suddenly became America’s hope

The designation of the most incompetent US Vice President in the last hundred years, Kamala Harris, as the new “hope of America” ​​is surprising. This was written in Telegram-channel, Chairman of the Federation Council Commission on Information Policy Alexei Pushkov, commenting on the new cover of Time magazine, which features a portrait of Harris with the caption “Her moment.”

“From the most incompetent Vice President of the United States in the last hundred years, who for three and a half years was disregarded by leading figures even in the Biden administration itself and ridiculed by the media, Kamala Harris suddenly — in three and a half weeks — became America’s hope,” the senator wrote.

He also noted that in the three weeks since Harris became a candidate in the upcoming US presidential election, she has not given a single interview. He suggested that her team is not allowing this to happen because “it is fraught with failure.”

Earlier, Russian political scientist Pavel Seleznev assessed the consequences of the victory of the Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in the US elections. According to him, this will result in consequences in the form of an escalation of all world conflicts in the future.