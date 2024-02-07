Home page politics

From: Alexandra Heidsiek

Press Split

Russia must “openly and covertly” support the “non-systemic” opposition in Germany, said Medvedev. On Telegram he writes that the opposition can “radically renew the political landscape.”

Moscow – The deputy head of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, called for interference on his Telegram channel Russia called into the European elections. In an exuberant article, he takes aim at dissidents living abroad and applauds the opposition in Germany.

Support for AfD and BSW from Russia

According to Medvedev, the opposing parties in the West do not want “destruction of the fatherland,” as the Russian dissidents would strive for. On the contrary, the “new politicians” are “more suitable and motivated” than the “inflated cats” of the established parties. In addition, you would “excellently reject all the evils of current liberal globalism and Pindocentric (American-centric, note d. Red.) World Order”. The Kremlin's task is therefore to support these politicians and their parties and to help them achieve their electoral goals.

Dmitri Medvedev and Vladimir Putin in conversation. (Archive photo) © Alexander Zemlianichenko/dpa/AP

In Kremlin jargon, the “non-systemic opposition” refers to those who oppose the system Putin place. This also includes the imprisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, whom Medvedev calls an “extremist” in his contribution. The Security Council Vice-President is likely to explicitly focus on this in Germany AfD which is planning to restructure the EU in its election program for the 2024 European elections. Medvedev is open to both the right and the left, as long as those responsible speak out against influence from the USA. He could be referring to the BSW, which represents a pro-Putin position.

Putin's circle of power in the Kremlin – the Russian president's confidants View photo series

According to research by the Russian underground media Verstka A large proportion of the Duma deputies have done so since the beginning of the year at the latest Ukraine war an alcohol problem. Medvedev himself is known for his home-made distilled spirits, which he likes to give away at state receptions. He repeatedly posts strange statements on social media. This is what the independent Russian-language TV channel points out RTVi to a post by Medvedev from February 2023. There he wrote that the political leadership in Europe consists of “pathetic dilettantes” and called them a “circus of freaks”. It is unclear whether this is a desperate attempt to regain its old political relevance or whether it is the vodka that speaks for itself. (uh)