The CEO of the Russian United Shipbuilding Company, Alexei Rachmanov, said, in an interview conducted by the Russian Information Agency and published today, Monday, that Russia will supply its new nuclear submarines with “Zircon” hypersonic missiles.

Rachmanov said:

The multi-purpose nuclear submarines of the Yasen-M project will be equipped with the Tsirkon missile system on a permanent basis.

Work is already underway in this direction.

The arming of the frigates with these complexes will be carried out in accordance with the plan of the Russian Ministry of Defense during the construction and operation of the frigates.

Yasen-M class submarines

They are submarines armed with cruise missiles.

These submarines are powered by nuclear power.

The Yasen class submarines are designed to attack aircraft carrier battle groups.

It can destroy enemy ballistic missile submarines, attack submarines and ships.

It can attack coastal targets, such as naval bases and ports

They were built to replace Soviet-era nuclear attack submarines as part of a program to modernize the army and fleet.

The ability of the Yasen-M submarines to hit land targets is a source of particular concern for military experts and Western officials alike, and they are also known to NATO as the Severodvinsk class, according to the Russian news agency RIA Novosti.

Currently, nuclear submarines of the “Yassen” type are armed with cruise missiles “Caliber” and “Onyx” and torpedoes of the “Physik” type.

Tsirkon missile

The Tsirkon hypersonic missile has a range of 900 km.

Its speed can exceed the speed of sound by several times, which makes it difficult to defend against.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier this year that Russia would start mass-producing Tsirkon hypersonic missiles as part of the country’s efforts to boost its nuclear forces.

The Russian multi-purpose frigate Admiral Gorshkov, which tested its strike capabilities in the western Atlantic earlier this year, is equipped with Tsirkon missiles.