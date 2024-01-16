Russia | Supo Yelle: Russia is trying to recruit asylum seekers coming to Finland as its spies

Supo commented to Yle that the working methods of Russian intelligence include trying to get people coming to Finland from Russia to cooperate with them.

Supo commented to Yle that in general the working methods of Russian intelligence include trying to get some people coming to Finland from Russia to cooperate with them.

In recent months, more than a thousand asylum seekers have arrived in Finland through the eastern border.

“You can try to get a person to cooperate with different means, such as by pressuring or tying the cooperation requirement to the conditions for leaving the country or by promising, for example, financial benefits,” Supo tells Yle by email.

The agency will not comment on the matter to Yle in more detail, as it is part of a secret operational activity.

However, Supo emphasizes that it has not been a case of any large-scale phenomenon.

Last week, I crossed the eastern border to Finland by road 15 people arrived without permission.

Border Guard estimate on Mondaythat behind Finland's eastern border there may be thousands of people who are ready to move to Finland illegally.