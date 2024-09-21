Russia | Supo warns that Finland may also become the target of Russia’s hostage diplomacy

Russia|One prisoner in Finland of interest to Russia in exchange could be Voislav Torden.

21.9. 19:17

Western countries and Russia’s large exchange of prisoners in August can serve as a precedent that encourages Russia to extort hostages in the future as well. The National Security Police (Supo) warns about the matter, according to which one possible destination for this kind of hostage diplomacy could be Finland.

Finns in and traveling to Russia would thus be at risk of becoming prisoners, which Russia can use as pawns.

“This is a real phenomenon, and the threat also applies to Finns in Russia,” says Supo’s specialist researcher to STT Peter Lalu.

One There could be a prisoner in Finland who would be interested in exchange for Russia Voislav Torden. The Central Criminal Police (krp) is investigating Torden as a suspect of war crimes in Ukraine in 2014-2015.

“If Torden is as important to the Russian leadership as the people who were returned to Russia in the August prisoner exchange, then at least I don’t see that Russia would have any reservations about not using hostage diplomacy towards Finland,” says Lalu.

In the big prisoner exchange at the beginning of August, Western countries released ten Russians, and Russia released a total of 16 prisoners. Among those released from Russia were several Russian opposition figures.

“ “This is a real phenomenon, and the threat also applies to Finns in Russia.”

Also Jan PetrovskiTorden, who used the name, is on the EU sanctions list. According to the reasons for sanctions, Torden is a founding member of the paramilitary and neo-Nazi Rusitš group and one of its commanders. Director of investigations Olli Töyräs KRP told STT by email last week that the preliminary investigation related to Torden will be completed by the end of October.

The Rusitš group recently announced that it supports the Russian border guard in patrolling the border against Finland. Posted by people posing as group members In Telegram pictures of themselves in the Vyborg region.

Supo does not disclose the results of its own information acquisition regarding individual groups, but according to the researcher, it can be concluded from the publicly available information that it is a publicity stunt. According to Lalu, everyone can judge for themselves what kind of threat to Finland are “a few gunmen posing in some area of ​​Vyborg”.

“Yes, I have strong faith that if these five or seven sneakers in the pictures cross the Finnish border, the Finnish Border Guard will be able to handle it.”

“ According to Supon Lalu, everyone can judge for themselves what kind of threat to Finland are “a few gunmen posing somewhere in Vyborg”.

Russian in propaganda publications and pro-Kremlin bloggers, the idea of ​​”Old Finland” has recently been brought up, said Ilta-Sanomat last week. According to this idea, part of Southeast Finland would be historical Russian land. The writings have cultivated rhetoric that has been used in Russia in the past from the Crimean peninsula of Ukraine.

Old Finland would include the provinces of South Savo, South Karelia and Kymenlaakso. Supo does not reveal to STT whether it has noticed a special interest from Russia in these areas.

“In general, there is a lot of this kind of thinking in Russia, according to which it should restore its historical territories. Basically, it is a question of Russian neo-colonialism,” says Supon Lalu.

However, Lalu points out that in the case of Ukraine, this type of rhetoric has been heard from the top of the Kremlin all the way to the president Vladimir Putin up, not just from obscure blogs.

“Finland’s official positions are not even read from pro-Mäntyniemi bloggers, but must be read from the government,” says Lalu.

According to Supo’s researcher, the likely goal of Russia’s communications is to convince Russians that Finland is now an enemy.