Russia Supo: Russia’s threat to influence information persists – a typical attempt to surprise

According to Antti Pelttar, Chief of the Security Police, Finland’s decision to apply for NATO membership may have surprised Russia.

Security police According to him, there are no signs of Russia’s strong information influence or cyber attacks against Finland so far. Despite this, the threat of influencing Russia remains.

Supo Chief Antti Pelttari writes in a Monday issue in his columnthat the NATO debate launched by Finland and its progress in applying for membership may have surprised the Russian administration with its speed.

In March, Supo assessed Russia’s attempts to influence Finland as the greatest threat to Finland’s national security. At the time, it was estimated that Russia would probably target cyber and information operations in Finland to influence Finland’s NATO decision.

Read more: Supo: Russia is likely to take action against Finland in the coming months – cyber attacks and information influence expected

Pelttarin According to him, Russia’s influence is characterized by a tendency to surprise.

“Russia may try to disrupt the daily lives of Finns in various ways, for example, an online service may be temporarily unavailable. Such disruptions caused by denial-of-service attacks are well prepared and will not cause permanent damage. ”

For example, in March, a GPS disturbance was detected on Finland’s eastern border. According to the researcher, Russia was behind them.

Read more: Researcher: GPS interference that has affected aircraft in Eastern Finland is caused by Russia

According to Pelttar, in addition to Finland, the influence can also be applied to other NATO countries, which have yet to confirm Finland’s membership.

Cyber ​​attacks in addition, Russia may still try to exert information influence on Finland with the aim of creating and strengthening social dividing lines.

According to Supo, the current acceleration in inflation and rising costs of living may increase the experience of inequality in the population. Russia can try to take advantage of the situation.

According to Supo, negative news coverage in Finland has increased somewhat in the Russian media during the spring. Supo expects this development to continue. In the discussion, for example, forged stories related to the history of the Second World War and Finland have been highlighted.

“It is also likely to be argued that Finnish decision-makers do not follow a policy that is in line with the views of the majority of the people. Such news coverage is intended primarily for the Russian public, whose image of Finland is to be tarnished, ”Pelttari writes.

According to Supo, the goal of influencing is to create fear and uncertainty in society.