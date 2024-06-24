Russia protested this Monday (24) to the US ambassador, Lynn Trace, against the use of ATACMS missiles with cluster bombs in the Ukrainian attack on the port of Sevastopol, in Crimea, this Sunday (23), which killed four civilians .

“The US has the same responsibility as the regime [governo] of Kiev for this evil act,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

According to Russian diplomacy, the US “is conducting a hybrid war against Russia and has become part of the conflict by providing the Ukrainian Army with the most modern weaponry, including ATACMS missiles with cluster bombs used against the population of Sevastopol.”

Furthermore, it claimed that “the selection of targets and the creation of flight missions (of the missiles) are carried out by US military experts.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry told the ambassador that “these actions of Washington, which are aimed at encouraging the pro-Nazi authorities in Ukraine to continue military actions to the last Ukrainian, allowing attacks on Russian territory, will not go unpunished.”

“We will respond without fail,” warned Russian diplomats.

This Sunday, Ukrainian forces launched five ATACMS missiles against Sevastopol, the base of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, four of which were shot down by Russian anti-aircraft defenses, but a fifth went off course, according to Defense, and exploded over the coast. of the peninsula, killing four civilians and injuring more than 150.

The Russian Defense Ministry immediately blamed Washington for the attack, having supplied Kiev with ATACMS missiles launched by the Ukrainian Army and authorizing their use against Russian territory.

“The responsibility for this deliberate missile attack on the civilian population of Sevastopol lies, first of all, with Washington, which supplied these weapons to Ukraine, and also with the regime [governo] of Kiev, from whose territory this attack was launched”, declared the ministry on Telegram.

US President Joe Biden’s administration gave Ukraine permission in late May to attack targets on Russian territory using US-supplied weapons, but only if they were military targets in the Russian border area near the northeast Kharkiv region.

However, a US official confirmed to EFE that this authorization does not extend to long-range missiles, such as the Army’s Tactical Missile System, known as ATACMS, used on Sunday in Sevastopol, according to Russian officials.